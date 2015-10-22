JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 MTN Group,
Africa's largest mobile phone operator, reported a slowdown in
quarterly subscriber growth on Thursday, squeezed by stiff
competition and tougher regulation in its key Nigerian market.
MTN said users increased 0.9 percent in the three months to
end-September, a slowdown from 2 percent growth the same time a
year ago.
Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said the company's
subscriber base in Nigeria fell marginally after more than 5
million users disconnected from the network having failed to
register their SIM cards.
"Aggressive price competition, weakening macroeconomic
conditions in most of our markets and unfavourable exchange rate
movements continued to impact financial performance for the
quarter," Dabengwa said.
Although mobile phone penetration is still well below 100
percent in Africa, growth in users is set to slow sharply in the
next five years because the industry finds little commercial
logic in deploying networks in remote, rural areas.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Holmes)