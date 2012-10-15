JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 MTN Group on Monday
confirmed that a U.S. court had put on hold the $4.2 billion
lawsuit against it by Turkish rival Turkcell, pending
a separate U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The U.S. Supreme Court had heard oral arguments in a high
profile case against Royal Dutch Shell this month, a
case which may determine whether foreign corporations can be
sued in U.S. courts under an 18th century law.
The outcome of that decision is likely to determine whether
Turkcell can go ahead with its suit against MTN, which claims
the mobile operator used bribes and other underhanded means to
obtain its license in Iran, which was originally awarded to
Turkcell.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)