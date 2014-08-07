BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 MTN Group Ltd :
* H1 revenue increased by 10.7 pct (4.1 pct) to 72,759 million rand
* H1 group subscribers up 3.5 pct to 215 million
* H1 HEPS 9 pct up at 729 cents
* Interim dividend up 20.3 pct to 445 cents per share
* H1 EBITDA increased by 19.6 pct (10.6 pct) to 33,663 million rand
* Continues to work closely with all relevant authorities in managing US and EU sanctions against Iran, Syria and Sudan
* In South Africa, we expect to build on momentum gained in Q2 to regain market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.