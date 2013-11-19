Nov 19 MTR Gaming Group Inc : * MTR and Eldorado amend merger agreement to deliver greater value to MTR

stockholders * Says deal increases per share cash consideration paid to MTR stockholders at

closing to $6.05 * Says total cash consideration payable to MTR stockholders to $35.0 million * Says $5.0 million of additional cash at closing will be funded by Eldorado * Increase in termination fee payable by MTR to Eldorado in certain

circumstances from $5.0 million to $6.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage