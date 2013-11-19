BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
Nov 19 MTR Gaming Group Inc : * MTR and Eldorado amend merger agreement to deliver greater value to MTR
stockholders * Says deal increases per share cash consideration paid to MTR stockholders at
closing to $6.05 * Says total cash consideration payable to MTR stockholders to $35.0 million * Says $5.0 million of additional cash at closing will be funded by Eldorado * Increase in termination fee payable by MTR to Eldorado in certain
circumstances from $5.0 million to $6.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico