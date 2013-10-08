By Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Oct 7 The Canadian government said on
Monday it blocked a bid from a company controlled by Egyptian
telecom tycoon Naguib Sawiris to buy a fiber optic network,
citing national security concerns.
The surprise move by the country's Conservative government
was made with little explanation and comes as many question its
appetite for foreign investment in sectors ranging from
telecommunications to oil sands.
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc (MTS) had announced
in May it would sell its Allstream fiber optic network for C$520
million to Accelero Capital Holdings, which is controlled by the
Egyptian telecom magnate.
But MTS said late on Monday the federal government blocked
the deal, citing "unspecified national security concerns."
The government also rejected MTS and Accelero's offer to
take necessary actions to address those concerns, the company
said in a statement on Monday.
Canadian Industry Minister James Moore confirmed in a brief
statement that the deal was blocked under the national security
provisions of the Investment Canada Act.
The statement did not provide any specific details on the
government's concerns, but it noted that MTS Allstream operates
a national fiber optic network that provides critical telecom
services to businesses and governments, including the Canadian
government.
The government declined to comment further.
TAKEOVERS RARELY BLOCKED
Canada has rarely used its veto power to block a foreign
acquisition of a Canadian asset under the Investment Canada Act.
The legislation gives the government wide-ranging powers to
review whether such deals are of "net benefit" to the country
and whether they pose a threat to national security.
In 2010 it blocked mining giant BHP Billiton's $39
billion bid for the world's top fertilizer company Potash Corp
, stating that the deal was not of "net benefit" to
Canada.
This followed a 2008 decision to block MacDonald Dettwiler's
attempt to sell its satellite division to Alliant Techsystems
Inc, due to national security concerns.
The rejection of the Allstream deal comes as struggling
smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd, one of Canada's best-
known technology companies, is in talks with foreign players
including Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP
about selling them all or parts of itself, sources
have told Reuters.
Accelero said in a statement it was "very disappointed" by
the Canadian government's unexpected rejection of its proposed
acquisition of Allstream.
"Throughout this process, we were comforted by Industry
Canada that our filings were in order, our submissions complete
and constructive, and our proposed binding undertakings serious
and substantive so that the transaction would meet the 'net
benefit' test," Sawiris said in the statement. "We are
disappointed by the Government of Canada's unfounded and
unexpected decision."
The decision also raises questions about the government's
stated goal of attracting foreign investment to boost
competition in the telecom sector.
The government was locked in a war of words with Canada's
top telecom players - Rogers Communications, BCE Inc
and Telus Corp - over most of the summer.
The three Canadian telecom giants accused the government of
skewing rules for its wireless spectrum auction that began last
month in favor of foreign players. The government countered that
its rules were designed to boost competition in the sector and
reduce prices for Canadian consumers.
The issue became a moot point last month, after no major
foreign telecom player registered to participate in the auction
process.
Accelero said it believes its investment in Allstream would
have contributed to increased competition in Canada's telecom
sector and sent a strong message that Canada's telecom sector is
open to foreign investment.
Sawiris has been closely involved in the Canadian telecom
sector for a few years now and he was instrumental in initially
bankrolling wireless start-up Wind Mobile.