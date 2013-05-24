TORONTO May 24 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
said on Friday it has struck a deal to sell its
Allstream business, a fiber optic network stretching across
Canada, to Accelero Capital Holdings for C$520 million ($502.8
million), including debt assumed by the buyer.
Winnipeg-based Manitoba Telecom last year said it had begun
a wide-ranging strategic review of its Allstream business that
could result in the sale of the unit.
"This transaction makes MTS a stronger, more focused and
more valuable company," Chief Executive Pierre Blouin said in a
statement. "MTS goes forward as a pure-play telecom with a
strong consumer franchise and significant free cash flow to
support our dividend."
The deal will provide MTS with sufficient capital to invest
in wireless spectrum and to continue bringing fibre-to-the-home,
4G LTE wireless technology and other products to communities in
Manitoba, the company said.
After closing costs, MTS said it expects to realize net
proceeds of about C$405 million from the deal with Accelero, an
investment and management group focused on telecommunications,
digital media and technology.