BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln
June 18 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc has hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to attract a foreign buyer for its MTS Allstream division after it failed to find a Canadian bidder, a Canadian newspaper reported on Monday.
The company was working with Canadian bank CIBC as it considered its options for the unit and has hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to reach more international buyers, the Globe and Mail reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The move comes as Canada's ruling Conservatives are introducing legislation that would enable a foreign buyer to control a telecom company with less than 10 percent of the market.
Foreigners are currently prohibited from owning more than 20 percent of the voting shares in those companies and limited to indirect control of 46.7 percent.
Manitoba Telecom is reportedly looking to sell Allstream, which serves small and mid-size businesses, for more than C$500 million ($488.54 million).
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
NEW YORK, June 9 A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.