* Says 2012 revenue growth to slow to 5-7 pct
* Blames weaker macroeconomic factors
* Q4 net profit smashes analyst forecasts
By Anastasia Teterevleva and John Bowker
MOSCOW March 12 MTS ,
Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, expects a sluggish
economic outlook to hold back revenue growth in 2012 after it
comfortably beat market expectations with a big jump in fourth
quarter net profit.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema,
said on Monday revenue growth was likely to be 5-7 percent this
year, below the 9.1 percent recorded in 2011.
"We understand that in 2012 growth will be limited due to
macroeconomic reasons. The growth we have shown in previous
periods is unlikely to be characteristic of the
telecommunication business in the future," President Andrei
Dubovskov said.
"We will continue to develop new (business) segments,
including financial services, and we will continue to develop
our existing client base through sales of smartphones and
converged services," he added.
MTS's net income rose more than 150 percent to $393.5
million in the fourth quarter of last year, significantly ahead
of the $358.2 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Analysts cited a write-off of some $140 million relating to
the suspension of operations in Turkmenistan in the equivalent
quarter of 2010 as one reason behind the sharp jump in profit.
"The figures are quite good, with net income 10 percent
above consensus, but attention is likely to focus on the
company's guidance," VTB analyst Victor Klimovich told Reuters.
"The revenue growth forecast of 5-7 percent is cautious but
realistic - (Russia) still has quite slow growth in personal
incomes. We think the major driver of revenue growth will still
be mobile data services," he added.
MTS leads rivals MegaFon and Vimpelcom in
the Russian market with nearly 70 million subscribers as of the
end of December.
MTS said fourth quarter operating income before depreciation
and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 10 percent to $1.28 billion, ahead
of $1.25 billion forecast in the poll.
Sales fell slightly to $2.98 billion, missing analysts'
expectations of $3.03 billion.
The group said it would spend 20-22 percent of its revenue
on capex in 2012, in line with the 21 percent spent last year.