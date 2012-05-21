* Revenue up 3 percent to $3.01 billion

* Foreign currency gain helps earnings

MOSCOW May 21 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly profit, largely due to a currency gain, while revenue increased 3 percent.

MTS, which competes with Megafon and Vimpelcom said on Monday it kept its top position in Russia's mobile phone m a rket with 69.38 million subscribers, a 0.8 percent drop from a year ago.

The Russian telecoms market is maturing after many years of growth. Rival Vimpelcom said earlier in the month that it was more focused on generating earnings growth than subscriber market share.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, said first-quarter net profit rose to $512 million, helped by a $174 million currency gain and compared with a forecast for a profit of $399.5 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 3 percent to $3.01 billion, against a forecast for $2.97 billion.

MTS said it was keeping its outlook for revenue growth this year at 5-7 percent but was narrowing its guidance for the margin on operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 41-42 percent, from a previous range of 40-42 percent.

By 1234 GMT, the company's shares were up one percent to 208.85 roubles in Russia.