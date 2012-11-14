MOSCOW Nov 14 MTS, Russia's top mobile
phone operator, reported on Wednesday a forecast-beating 74
percent jump in third-quarter net profit and said it plans to
hike dividends by at least 25 percent in 2012-2014.
MTS, part of services conglomerate Sistema, said
net profit totalled $630 million, boosted by a $100 million
foreign exchange gain on its debt, compared with a Reuters poll
forecast of $527 million.
The company said it would propose a hike of at least 25
percent in its dividends from 2012-2014 profits to more than
18.3 roubles ($0.58) per share a year against 14.7 rouble paid
in 2011. The total three-year payout would thus amount to 114
billion roubles, up from 91 billion in 2009-2011.
Its revenues dropped 4.4 percent in the third quarter,
year-on-year, to $3.13 billion due mainly to the appreciation of
the dollar against the rouble - its main operating currency.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell
4.2 percent to $1.38 billion for a 44 percent margin, unchanged
from a year ago. Analysts had forecast OIBDA at $1.34 billion
with the 43.3 percent margin.