BRIEF-Comcast Q1 EPS $0.53
* Q1 revenue from nbcuniversal $7.87 billion versus $6.86 billion
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday it will relaunch operations in Uzbekistan by the year-end after it reached an agreement to resolve differences with the former Soviet central Asian republic.
It said that according to the agreement, MTS will hold a 50.01 percent stake in a joint venture with Uzbekistan, where it was forced to close business in 2012 after a local court revoked its licence. (Reporting by Nastya Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Q1 revenue from nbcuniversal $7.87 billion versus $6.86 billion
* Dst systems, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results