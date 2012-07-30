* Regulator says MTS unit failed to eliminate violations
* Suspension extended for three months
MOSCOW, July 30 An Uzbek court has extended the
suspension of a licence held by a local subsidiary of Russia's
top mobile telecoms company MTS for a further three
months, an Uzbek regulator said on Monday.
Citing MTS's failure to eliminate an alleged breach of
licence requirements, the order extends a 10-day suspension
ordered on July 17 as part of a dispute that involved a criminal
case against MTS managers and a back-tax claim.
Uzbekistan's Agency of Communication and Information said on
its website that MTS had asked to resume operations but was
denied after "further monitoring" unveiled violations.
Analysts fear that the suspension may lead to MTS exiting a
market that contributed $430 million, or 3.5 percent of its
total revenue, in 2011.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, had denied any significant violation by its Uzbek
unit, saying that it considered the case to be an "unwarranted
attack" on Russian businesses.
In a statement on Monday, MTS said that it had fulfilled all
the regulator's requirements since its licence was suspended.
MTS also said that it considered the extension of the
licence suspension to be illegal and that it had sent a letter
to Uzbek President Islam Karimov. In the letter, obtained by
Reuters, CEO Andrei Dubovskov asked Karimov to intervene in the
matter.