BERLIN Oct 23 German aircraft engine maker MTU
Aero Engines increased its 2014 revenue forecast,
only a few months after reducing it, as demand for new plane
engines continued to grow and its maintenance business showed
improvement.
The company, which makes engines for planes manufactured by
Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier,
reported third quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of 100.2 million euros ($126.7 million) and revenue of
995.8 million euros.
Both figures analyst expectations for adjusted EBIT of 98
million euros and revenue of 955 million.
MTU said it now expected 2014 revenue of 3.75 billion euros,
reinstating a forecast made earlier this year but lowered to
3.65 billion in July, and operating profit of around 380
million.
($1 = 0.7908 euro)
