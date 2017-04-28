BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker
MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6
percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business
maintaining commercial jet engines.
The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing
, Airbus and Bombardier, reported
adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million
euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations
for 140 million euros.
Its commercial maintenance business saw revenues rise 37
percent thanks to demand for services for the V2500 engines that
power A320 jets, helping to lift the EBIT margin to 12.4 percent
from 12 percent a year ago.
It confirmed it expects revenues of 5.1 to 5.2 billion for
2017 and an operating margin stable at around last year's level
of 10.6 percent.
French rival Safran earlier this week reported
higher then expected first quarter sales, also helped by
aerospace services.
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)