* Q3 adj EBIT 100.2 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 98 mln eur
* Now sees 2014 sales of 3.75 bln, adj EBIT 380 mln
* Commercial MRO business sales up 16.6 pct in quarter
* Shares indicated 2.2 percent higher
BERLIN, Oct 23 German aircraft engine maker MTU
Aero Engines increased its 2014 revenue forecast,
only a few months after reducing it, as demand for new plane
engines continued to grow and its maintenance business turned a
corner.
MTU, which makes engines for planes manufactured by Boeing
, Airbus and Bombardier, had in July
cut its revenue forecast for the year after maintenance order
deferrals hit its second quarter results, but on Thursday
reinstated it back at 3.75 billion euros.
It said that revenues in the commercial maintenance
business, which makes up around a quarter of MTU's profit and is
seen as one of its most lucrative units, were up 16.6 percent at
347.9 million euros in the third quarter after having fallen 10
percent in the previous quarter.
"Our third-quarter revenues in the MRO segment were higher
than ever before," MTU Chief Executive Reiner Winkler said in a
statement. "This means that we have turned the corner and
reversed the negative trend that affected revenues in this
segment in the earlier part of the year."
French aerospace firm Safran, which co-produces the
world's most-sold jet engines, the CFM56, also said on Thursday
that its third quarter revenues in the civil aftermarket
business were up 11.9 percent in U.S. dollar terms.
MTU reported third quarter adjusted earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 100.2 million euros and revenue of 995.8
million euros, beating analyst expectations for adjusted EBIT of
98 million euros and revenue of 955 million.
Almost a third of its profit in the quarter came from the
commercial maintenance business.
MTU said it now expects 2014 operating profit of around 380
million euros, up from a previous target of around 375 million
and adjusted net income of 250 million, against a previous
forecast of 245 million.
($1 = 0.7908 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)