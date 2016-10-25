* Q3 adj EBIT 140 mln eur vs consensus 125 mln
* Now sees 2016 adj EBIT around 500 mln eur
* New engine sales hurt by A320neo delays
* Shares drop 3.7 percent over 2017 earnings fears
BERLIN, Oct 25 German aircraft engine maker MTU
Aero Engines said profits this year would be higher
than it previously forecast after strong growth in its
maintenance business bolstered third quarter earnings.
Investors were cautious, though, sending the group's shares
lower. Rising maintenance revenue helped MTU offset
lower-than-expected new engine sales due to delays in deliveries
of Airbus's new A320neo jet. But analysts said the shift could
affect earnings in 2017 instead as new engine sales typically
provide lower margins than maintenance work.
Shares in MTU, whose customers include Airbus and
Boeing, were down 3.7 percent at 92.68 euros at 0955 GMT,
after rising 7 percent this month.
The group said it now saw adjusted earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) coming to around 500 million euros ($544 million)
for 2016, compared with a previous forecast for around 480
million.
Its maintenance business for commercial planes reported a 19
percent rise in revenues for the three months through September.
CEO Rainer Winkler declined to comment on the outlook for
2017 earnings on Tuesday, saying MTU would provide first
guidance during an investor day on Dec 14. Before the third
quarter results, analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 2017
adjusted EBIT of 522 million euros.
MTU expects its commercial maintenance revenues to rise by
around 15-19 percent this year in U.S. dollar terms, compared
with a previous forecast for 10 percent. New engine sales are
now predicted to remain flat this year, instead of increasing by
3-7 percent.
To meet demand for spare parts and repairs for civil jets
after a glut of orders for new aircraft in recent years, MTU is
exploring setting up a joint maintenance company with Lufthansa
Technik, part of the Lufthansa airline group.
MTU and Lufthansa are discussing where to set up a facility,
with a decision expected by the end of the year.
Rival Safran also reported an increase in revenues
from spare parts for civil jet engines on Monday.
However, competition looks set to increase, with Boeing also
aiming to win more of the lucrative market for replacement parts
and repair services to boost its margins.
MTU reported third quarter adjusted EBIT of 139.7 million
euros, beating average analyst expectations for 125 million.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Susan Fenton)