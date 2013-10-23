* Q3 sales 925.9 mln eur vs poll avg 920 mln
* Adj EBIT 98.8 mln eur vs poll avg 95.1 mln
* Keeps 2013 outlook for flat earnings, sales of 3.7 bln eur
* Shares down 1 pct
(Adds detail on outlook, forex, shares, analyst comment)
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Oct 23 Germany's MTU Aero Engines
reported better than expected results on Wednesday,
helped by demand for engines for new passenger jets, and
affirmed its outlook for the year.
Global airlines will buy more than $3.5 trillion of aircraft
over the next 20 years, to meet demand for travel to and from
emerging markets and renew ageing fleets in the West, according
to the world's big two planemakers, helping suppliers such as
GKN and MTU.
MTU's third-quarter sales grew 2 percent to 925.9 million
euros ($1.3 billion) and adjusted EBIT fell 3 percent to 98.8
million, against expectations for 920 million euros and 95.1
million in a Reuters poll.
The group, which makes engines for Airbus, Boeing
and Bombardier, said it still expected sales to
rise about 10 percent to 3.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) and
adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) to reach 375
million euros, matching last year's figure.
DZ Bank analyst Markus Turnwald said MTU seemed to be back
on track after a profit warning in July due to weak demand at
the spare parts business.
"After a temporary disappointment in the second quarter, now
third-quarter figures show an good improvement compared to the
second quarter. The confirmed outlook seems to be clearly
reachable after today's figures," Turnwald wrote in a note.
MTU's shares rose to their highest level since the July
profit warning in early trade but were down 1 percent at 70.59
euros by 0807 GMT, with some analysts saying a 6 percent decline
in maintenance revenue was disappointing.
MTU also said it took a 12.2 million euro hit on income from
currency effects in the first nine months of the year, against a
positive effect of 13 million for the same period in 2012,
mainly due to the U.S. dollar weakening against the euro.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter
Dinkloh and David Holmes)