FRANKFURT Feb 19 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines expects further growth in sales and profit for 2013, helped by orders from commercial aircraft makers like Airbus and Boeing, it said on Tuesday.

For 2012, it reported revenue rose 15 percent to 3.38 billion euros ($4.5 billion), and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) advanced 14 percent to 374.3 million euros on a comparable basis.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report revenue of 3.38 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 380 million, according to a Reuters poll.