FRANKFURT Feb 23 German jet engine and parts maker MTU Aero has pulled out of the race to bid for Volvo Aero, worth an estimated 800 million euros ($1.06 billion), a German financial daily reported on Thursday.

Financial Times Deutschland cited industry sources as saying the Munich-based company was disappointed by the most recent financial performance and outlook for the business, a unit of the Swedish industrial group Volvo AB.

MTU Aero is expected to report its fourth-quarter results later on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)