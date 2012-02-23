FRANKFURT Feb 23 German jet engine and
parts maker MTU Aero has pulled out of the race to
bid for Volvo Aero, worth an estimated 800 million
euros ($1.06 billion), a German financial daily reported on
Thursday.
Financial Times Deutschland cited industry sources as saying
the Munich-based company was disappointed by the most recent
financial performance and outlook for the business, a unit of
the Swedish industrial group Volvo AB.
MTU Aero is expected to report its fourth-quarter results
later on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
