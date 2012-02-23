FRANKFURT Feb 23 MTU Aero Engines
posted better-than-expected 2011 net profit thanks to
robust demand from aircraft from carriers in Asia, the Middle
East and Latin America.
Full-year net profit rose 7 percent to 196.6 million euros
($260.3 million), the aircraft engine maker said on Thursday,
beating an average analyst estimate of 164 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
MTU, which raised its 2011 dividend to 1.20 euros per share
from 1.10 euros a year earlier, also said it expects net profit
to improve by 10-12 percent this year, driven by demand for
engines and maintenance services for commercial aircraft.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)