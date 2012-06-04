LOS ANGELES The MTV Movie Awards, one of the most widely watched shows on the youth-oriented cable TV network, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Following is a list of categories and winners.
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1"
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Lawrence - "The Hunger Games"
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE
Josh Hutcherson - "The Hunger Games"
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Shailene Woodley - "The Descendants"
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Melissa McCarthy - "Bridesmaids"
BEST CAST
"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton
BEST ON-SCREEN TRANSFORMATION
Elizabeth Banks - "The Hunger Games"
BEST FIGHT
Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig - "The Hunger Games"
BEST KISS
Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart - "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1"
BEST GUT-WRENCHING PERFORMANCE
"Bridesmaids" - Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper, in a scene in which food poisoning turns the girls' dress fitting into a disaster
BEST ON-SCREEN DIRTBAG
Jennifer Aniston - "Horrible Bosses"
BEST MUSIC
"Party Rock Anthem," LMFAO - "21 Jump Street"
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Bill Trott)