JAKARTA, April 5 Indonesia's first Islamic bank,
PT Bank Muamalat, is planning to issue 1.5 trillion indonesian
rupiah ($164 million) of corporate sukuk to expand business and
credit financing, the firm's director said on Thursday.
Bank Muamalat director Adrian Gunadi said 800 billion rupiah
will be issued as the first tranche in mid 2012, with a 10-year
tenure and buyback option on the fifth year.
The second stage of the corporate sukuk is expected to be
issued in the second half of 2012 or early 2013, but further
details were not available.
Muamalat has appointed Bahana Securities, Danareksa
Sekuritas and Indo Premier Securities as underwriters on the
deal.
In February, Bank Islam, the second largest sharia bank in
Malaysia, was reportedly in early talks to buy a stake in PT
Bank Muamalat.