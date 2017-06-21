BANGKOK, June 21 Muangthai Leasing PCL
, Thailand's biggest provider of motorcycle credit,
expects revenue and net profit to grow 50 percent this year, as
demand for loans picks up in tandem with economic recovery, its
chairman said on Wednesday.
The firm also forecasts April-June earnings to exceed that
of three months prior on expectations of lending growth, Chuchat
Petaumpai said in an interview.
"This quarter is the planting season and the start of school
and that is boosting demand for loans," Chuchat said, referring
to the need for farming machinery and motorcycles.
The forecast comes after Thailand's military government
introduced various measures to help farmers, such as buying
crops at fixed prices, to boost local economies and help meet
its economic growth forecast of 3.3 to 3.8 percent this year
from 3.2 percent last year.
The farming sector accounts for 40 percent of Muangthai's
loan book, and demand should continue during the current period
of bumper crops and due to government support, Chuchat said.
"When there are problems, either droughts or flooding, the
government will come to help farmers," Chuchat said.
In January-March, Muangthai booked 536 million baht ($15.75
million) in profit, a rise of 91 percent from the same period a
year earlier. Revenue rose 81 percent to 1.56 billion baht.
Motorcycle sales grew 1.6 percent over the period to 464,783
units, a rate that reached 6.6 percent by May with 773,748
units, showed data from the Federation of Thailand Industries.
Chuchat said, for the whole year, revenue and profit will
likely grow 50 percent, though cost increases will pull down its
net interest margin slightly to 19 to 20 percent, from 20.2
percent last year.
Its accounts receivable stood at 26 billion baht as at
March-end.
Chuchat also said Muangthai plans to follow up a 4 billion
baht bond sale last month with another sale in August or
September, though the size of the sale is yet to be determined.
Muangthai, with over 4,500 employees at 2,000 branches, aims
to have 2,200 by the end of 2017 and expand into Cambodia, Laos,
Myanmar and Vietnam after 2020, Chuchat said.
To attract institutional investors, Muangthai is planning
roadshows in July-September in Europe, Hong Kong and the United
States.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)