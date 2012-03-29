ABU DHABI, March 29 Mubadala Development Co
will transfer a 14-percent stake in Aldar Properties
to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in return for a
loan facility, the state-owned investment fund said on Thursday.
Mubadala, which owns 49 percent of the struggling developer
after an Abu Dhabi government bailout, said the 571.9 million
shares would revert back to it in April 2013 when the facility
matures or earlier if repaid ahead of schedule.
It did not state the size of the facility. At Thursday's
Aldar closing share price of 1.22 dirhams, the stake is worth 7
billion dirhams ($1.9 billion).
Reuters reported in January that Abu Dhabi has held talks to
offload all or part of a 49-percent government stake in
struggling Aldar in an attempt to stop its falling asset value
from dragging down Mubadala.
(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)