By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 29 State-owned investment fund
Mubadala, which holds a near-majority position in
indebted Aldar Properties, plans to transfer a 14
percent stake in the developer to secure a loan facility from an
Abu Dhabi lender.
Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank - the third
largest bank in Abu Dhabi by market value and 58 percent owned
by the Abu Dhabi government - said in a statement on Thursday
that 571.9 million Aldar shares would be used as collateral.
Mubadala, which owns 49 percent of the struggling developer
after an Abu Dhabi government bailout, said the shares will
revert back to it in April 2013 when the facility matures, or
earlier if repaid ahead of schedule.
The two firms did not disclose the size of the facility, but
a source familiar with the matter said it was for 500 million
UAE dirhams ($136.1 million).
The stake is worth nearly 700 million dirhams based on
Aldar's closing share price on the Abu Dhabi bourse.
Reuters reported in January that Abu Dhabi had held talks to
offload all or part of the 49 percent government stake in
struggling Aldar in an attempt to stop its falling asset value
from dragging down Mubadala.
The fund said the move was part of its "ongoing financing
strategy, enabling a source of funding on commercially viable
terms while maintaining Mubadala as a long-term shareholder of
Aldar."
Mubadala, which unveiled plans to buy a $2 billion stake in
Brazil's EBX Group earlier this week, took part in a government
rescue of Aldar last year by subscribing to a $2.8 billion
convertible bond issued by the developer in March 2011.
The fund, with assets worth around $46 billion, converted a
portion of the bond to equity in December. Full conversion could
eventually raise Mubadala's stake to 60 percent.
"It appears as though Mubadala is taking all necessary steps
to avoid raising its ownership in Aldar," said a regional fixed
income analyst speaking on condition of anonymity. "For ADCB,
this is a high-quality loan to Mubadala secured with collateral
... so basically it is balance-sheet growth for the bank."
The Abu Dhabi government has given Aldar nearly $10 billion
in bailout funds, almost equivalent to the amount it extended to
neighbouring emirate Dubai at the height of its 2009 debt
crisis.
While Dubai's crisis came as a shock to global markets, the
Abu Dhabi reckoning has been a more gradual and incremental
process as real-estate values continue to slide in the emirate.
Earlier this month, Aldar and local rival Sorouh Real Estate
said they were in talks for a state-backed merger that
could create a company with some $15 billion in assets.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
