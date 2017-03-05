ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund
Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its
stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on
its investments in the micro chip maker.
Mubadala sold 45 million shares in AMD for around $613
million while retaining 97 million shares in the company.
Mubadala paid $608 million in November 2007 when it bought
the shares, according to the company's statement at the time.
"In line with our strategy as a long-term investor, from
time to time we will monetise assets that have significantly
increased in value," Mubadala spokesman Brian Lott told Reuters
on Sunday.
Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and
private equity firm Carlyle, among others, was formally merged
with another Abu Dhabi investment fund, International Petroleum
Investment Co (IPIC) in January..
The merger of the two created a firm with assets totalling
about $125 billion based on valuations at the end of 2015.
