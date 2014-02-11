DUBAI Feb 11 Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala
is assessing whether to issue a new bond when a $1.25
billion issue matures in May, the fund said on Tuesday.
"As with any debt maturity within the Mubadala group, we are
currently assessing options for the May 2014 $1.25 billion bond
maturity," a spokesperson said in an e-mailed reply to Reuters
questions.
The maturity is part of a $1.75 billion, two-tranche bond
which the fund sold in 2009, with the remaining $500 million set
to mature in 2019. The only other time Mubadala has publicly
sold debt was in April 2011, when it sold a $1.5 billion,
two-part bond.
Mubadala, rated AA by Fitch and Standard & Poor's, is an
investment vehicle fully owned by the Abu Dhabi government.
