LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has hired six banks to lead manage a new Eurobond issue, according to several market sources.

The state-owned fund has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to manage a potential offering, said the sources.

Mubadala itself was last in the market in April 2011 through a US$1.5bn five- and 10-year trade. However, Mubadala-related entities including Dolphin Energy, Shuweihat 2 and Aldar Properties have accessed bond markets since. (Reporting By Sudip Roy, Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)