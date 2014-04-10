LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has hired six
banks to lead manage a new Eurobond issue, according to several
market sources.
The state-owned fund has appointed Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to manage a potential offering,
said the sources.
Mubadala itself was last in the market in April 2011 through
a US$1.5bn five- and 10-year trade. However, Mubadala-related
entities including Dolphin Energy, Shuweihat 2 and Aldar
Properties have accessed bond markets since.
(Reporting By Sudip Roy, Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex
Chambers)