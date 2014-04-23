AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has opened books on a USD750m no-grow eight-year bond with initial price thoughts of 145bp area over seven-year treasuries, according to a lead.
The state-owned fund, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is expected to price the 144a/Reg S deal later today.
As IFR reported earlier this month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the bookrunners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint global co-ordinators. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig