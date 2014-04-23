LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has launched a USD750m eight-year bond at 120bp over seven-year US Treasuries, according to a lead manager.

At this level, the final terms are coming 25bp inside initial price thoughts of 145bp area.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source said the order book on the deal was over USD2.5bn.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the bookrunners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint global co-ordinators. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)