BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.
It is the first time that Mubadala Capital is accepting capital from third-party investors, Mubadala said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal has two components: Ardian is acquiring an interest in a private equity portfolio currently managed by Mubadala Capital, and Mubadala is establishing a new private equity fund in which Ardian will be a lead investor. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.