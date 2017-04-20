ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.

It is the first time that Mubadala Capital is accepting capital from third-party investors, Mubadala said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal has two components: Ardian is acquiring an interest in a private equity portfolio currently managed by Mubadala Capital, and Mubadala is establishing a new private equity fund in which Ardian will be a lead investor. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)