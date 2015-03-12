DUBAI, March 12 Mubadala GE Capital is
considering a return to the bond market as early as April as it
seek cash to fuel its lending business, sources aware of the
matter said.
The joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and
General Electric provides commercial lending, equipment
leasing, distribution and vendor finance solutions among other
services. It declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
The bond will be Mubadala GE Capital's first since it
completed a debut transaction in November worth $500 million.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; editing by
Jason Neely)