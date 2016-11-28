DUBAI Nov 28 China's HNA Group,
owner of Hainan Airlines, and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala
Development Co said on Monday they would invest
together in tourism, logistics and financial services.
They will also look at areas including aerospace, advanced
manufacturing, real estate and healthcare, they said in a joint
statement. They provided no details.
HNA, a shipping and airlines conglomerate with more than $90
billion of assets, began a commercial relationship with Mubadala
in July when Mubadala agreed to sell a majority stake in SR
Technics, a civil aviation business, to HNA.
Mubadala retained 20 percent of SR Technics.
In an effort to strengthen its ties to the Gulf, HNA in
September 2015 announced plans for an Islamic financing deal,
although it has not yet announced completion of the deal.
Mubadala, which is merging with fellow state fund
International Petroleum Investment Co, has stakes in companies
across the world. Mubadala had 246.4 billion dirhams ($67.1
billion) of assets at the end of 2015.
