DUBAI, March 18 Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum
said on Wednesday that it had agreed with the Moroccan
government to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of a large area
off Morocco's Mediterranean coast.
The company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi state-owned fund
Mubadala Development Co, obtained an exclusive
licence to carry out a detailed geological survey of the
Mediterranee Ouest area, which comprises 3,433 square kilometres
(1,325 square miles).
Mubadala Petroleum will provide the Moroccan government with
the results of the survey on completion, the company said
without elaborating on the timetable and the prospects for
finding oil or gas.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)