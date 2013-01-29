DUBAI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi investment vehicle Mubadala will launch the refinancing of a $2 billion revolving credit facility next week, replacing it with a three-year, multi-currency loan, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Pricing for the new facility, which will be self-arranged, is expected to be "a bit vicious," Kelly Thomson, head of structured finance at Mubadala said on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

The new loan will be in dollar, euros and pounds, she added.

State-owned Mubadala owns stakes in global companies like General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Amran Abocar)