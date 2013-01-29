DUBAI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi investment vehicle
Mubadala will launch the refinancing of a $2 billion
revolving credit facility next week, replacing it with a
three-year, multi-currency loan, a senior executive said on
Tuesday.
Pricing for the new facility, which will be self-arranged,
is expected to be "a bit vicious," Kelly Thomson, head of
structured finance at Mubadala said on the sidelines of a
conference in Dubai.
The new loan will be in dollar, euros and pounds, she added.
State-owned Mubadala owns stakes in global
companies like General Electric and private equity firm
Carlyle.
(Reporting by David French; Writing by Amran Abocar)