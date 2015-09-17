ABU DHABI, Sept 17 Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala said on Thursday its first-half profit tumbled by more than half as gains from financial investments failed to offset lower income from disposals and higher costs.

Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, made a profit attributable to equity owners of 625.5 million dirhams ($170.3 million) for the first six months of 2015 compared with 1.34 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of income, dropped 63.9 percent year on year to 477.7 million dirhams in the first half of the year. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)