BANGKOK, March 30 Mudman Pcl, which runs cafes
and restaurants such as Au Bon Pain and Dunkin' Donuts in
Thailand, plans to raise 1.1 billion baht ($32 million) in an
initial public offering (IPO) to help repay debt and fund
expansion.
The company plans to sell about 211 million new shares at
5.25 baht each, parent firm Sub Sri Thai (SST) said in
a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Of the total, up to 41.44 million shares will be offered to
SST's existing shareholders on March 29-31 and the rest will be
sold to the public on April 3-5, it said.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) is the IPO
lead underwriter and Siam Commercial Bank is the
financial adviser.
Mudman also runs the Baskin Robbins franchise in Thailand as
well as its own brand Greyhound Cafe.
Overall, it has 439 branches of Au Bon Pain, Dunkin Donuts,
Baskin Robbins and Greyhound restaurants and cafes in Thailand
and is planning to open its first Greyhound Cafe in London this
year.
($1 = 34.4 baht)
