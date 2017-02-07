BANGKOK Feb 7 Thailand's Mudman Plc, which
operates global food brands including Au Bon Pain in the
country, plans an initial public offering by early second
quarter to fund expansion plans, its lead underwriter said on
Tuesday.
The company plans to sell about 211 million shares, or a 20
percent stake, said Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand)
Chief Executive Montree Sornpaisarn, adding
bookbuilding was expected in March.
Mudman expects to spend 200-220 million baht ($5.7-$6.3
million) on existing and new branches, its Chief Executive
Officer, Nadim Xavier Salhani, told reporters at a press
conference.
The company also operates Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins
brands as well as its own Greyhound Cafe. It has 439 branches of
Au Bon Pain, Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins and Greyhound
restaurants and cafes.
It plans its first Greyhound Cafe branch in London this
year.
($1 = 35.01 baht)
(Reporting By Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)