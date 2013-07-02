TOKYO, July 2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy up to 75 percent of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth 560 billion yen ($5.61 billion).

The Japanese lender also said it was considering merging its Thai operations with those of Bank of Ayudhya, in which General Electric Co. has a stake, to meet Thailand's single presence policy on bank ownership. MUFG has sizable operations in Japanese corporations in the Southeast Asian country.