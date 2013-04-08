TOKYO, April 8 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Japan's largest lender by assets, is in advanced talks
to buy U.S. commercial property loan assets from Deutsche Bank
worth about $3.7 billion, a source familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
MUFG, which owns San Francisco-based Union Bank, has been
focusing its overseas expansion efforts on the United States and
Asia and has been exploring acquisition opportunities in both
areas.
The news was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, which
also said MUFG was also looking to acquire a Deutsche team of
bankers.
A MUFG spokesman declined to comment.
MUFG and rival Japanese banks have been aggressively
building up overseas loans in recent years, able to take
advantage of their relatively healthy balance sheets as they
have little exposure to Europe's troubled economy.