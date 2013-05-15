EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
TOKYO May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , Japan's largest lender by assets, posted a 13.1 percent decline in net profit for the year ended in March after it enjoyed hefty one-time gains from its investment in Morgan Stanley a year earlier.
MUFG, which owns a 22 percent stake in the Wall Street bank, made a net profit of 852.62 billion yen ($8.36 billion) in the year just ended, it said on Wednesday, down from 981.33 billion yen a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of the year-earlier special gain, the bank reported solid profit, helped by a year-end rally in the Japanese stock market and growth in overseas loans. Domestic lending activities remained tepid amid Japan's weak economic growth.
For the current financial year through March 2014, the lender is targeting net profit of 760 billion yen, down from the previous year, though marginally above an average forecast of 748.9 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has