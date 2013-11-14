TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said net profit for the six months through September jumped 83 percent from a year earlier, as a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of its equity portfolio, and it raised its full year forecast.

During the first half of their financial year Japan's banks benefited from a surge in Tokyo share markets, as investors anticipated the introduction of aggressive stimulus policies by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

MUFG, Japan's largest lender by assets, said its net profit rose to 530.2 billion yen ($5.33 billion) in the April-September period from 290.5 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full-year ending in March, the bank raised its forecast for net profit to 910 billion yen from 760 billion yen, above the 842.6 billion yen projection by Starmine's SmartEstimate.

MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, is the most aggressive Japanese bank expanding overseas.

The bank has launched a tender offer through Dec 13 to buy up to 75 percent in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl for about 560 billion yen. If it goes through, the deal would be the biggest acquisition by a Japanese financial company in Southeast Asia. ($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)