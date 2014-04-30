BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
TOKYO, April 30 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said a system glitch on Wednesday prevented the completion of 23,000 automated money transfers for its clients.
It added that the bank had already taken measures to address the problem and it would not recur on Thursday.
Japan's three large banks, the products of repeated mergers over the past two decades, have been hit by a number of system problems. Last week, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said hundreds of its ATMs in Japan were temporarily unable to execute transactions. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edmund Klamann; editing by Keiron Henderson)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported