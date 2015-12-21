TOKYO Dec 21 A U.S. regulator has told
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) to improve
governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management in
settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter said.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has sent
the bank a letter saying the governance of the U.S. unit was not
properly established, said the sources, who are not authorised
to discuss the matter publicly.
The regulator will monitor measures to be taken by the bank
to rectify the situation. It could issue official orders if it
determines MUFG has not adequately improved its governance, the
sources said.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment, while U.S. officials
could not immediately be reached.
