TOKYO Dec 21 A U.S. regulator has told
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) to improve
the governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management
in settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter said.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has sent
the bank a letter saying the governance of the U.S. unit was not
properly established, said the sources, who are not authorised
to discuss the matter publicly.
The regulator will monitor measures to be taken by the bank
to rectify the situation. It could issue official orders if it
determines MUFG has not adequately improved its governance, the
sources said.
The warning came as MUFG has been stepping up its expansion
in the United States, potentially affecting the bank's
acquisition strategy there.
MUFG, Japan's largest bank by assets, made major changes in
its U.S. operations in July, combining the bank's U.S. unit and
its subsidiary Union Bank as it tries to further expand its U.S.
businesses.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment, while U.S. officials
could not immediately be reached.
The bank's outstanding loans in the United States were more
than 17 trillion yen ($140 billion), within reach of its goal of
becoming one of the top 10 lenders in the country.
The OCC last year introduced stricter standards for risk
management by large banks. The regulator sent the latest letter
to MUFG after previously urging the bank to improve its
governance, a source said.
MUFG has been considering acquiring more U.S. banks but such
acquisitions are not likely to be approved by the OCC until it
satisfies the regulator's demands, the source said.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Eric Meijer)