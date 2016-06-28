TOKYO, June 28 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc (MUFG) faces the possibility of a $500 million
impairment loss on Hitachi Capital Corp shares, whose
value has plunged since Britons voted to leave the European
Union on Friday.
MUFG, Japan's largest lender by assets, and Mitsubishi UFJ
Lease & Finance Co Ltd in May agreed to buy 27.2
percent of Hitachi Capital, a leasing subsidiary of industrial
conglomerate Hitachi Ltd, for about 100 billion yen
($980 million).
At the time of the agreement, MUFG was to pay 3,400 yen for
each Hitachi Capital share from Hitachi Ltd. The transaction was
scheduled to take place in August.
Hitachi Capital shares plunged 17 percent on Friday after
Britain voted to leave the EU, as investors worried about the
company's relatively high exposure to the country.
The shares edged up 0.3 percent on Tuesday to end at 1,858
yen, hovering near the 1,700 yen writedown threshold for MUFG.
If MUFG buys Hitachi Capital shares at the agreed price in
August, and if Hitachi Capital shares are traded below 1,700 yen
at the end of September, the bank has to book an impairment loss
of 50 billion yen for its financial first half.
Given the prospect of an immediate impairment loss, some
stock market participants expect MUFG to renegotiate the terms
of the transaction with Hitachi.
"Otherwise, there could be a shareholder lawsuit against
MUFG," said one person, who was not authorised to discuss the
matter publicly and so declined to be identified.
When MUFG invested $9 billion in Morgan Stanley at the
height of financial crisis in 2008, MUFG changed the terms of
the transaction after Morgan Stanley's share price fell below
half of their agreed price.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 102.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Christopher Cushing)