* Hirano to become president of BTMU in April
* Nagayasu to keep top MUFG post; Hirano likely successor
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group named on Monday its deputy president Nobuyuki
Hirano as head of its core banking unit, a move that is likely
to accelerate its push overseas and one that presages Hirano's
expected ascent to lead the entire company.
Hirano has been a key player in many strategic
moves for Japan's biggest bank, including its alliance with
Morgan Stanley.
His rise to the top of MUFG's core unit comes as the bank
and its Japanese rivals are seen as better-positioned to push
their overseas ambitions by filling the void left in many
markets by their troubled European peers.
"Amid Europe's debt crisis, I am feeling growing
expectations toward us. We would like to play an active role in
Asia as a growth opportunity," Hirano told a news conference.
Hirano will become president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU) on April 1, taking over from Katsunori Nagayasu, who will
continue as president of the overall company.
Nagayasu became president of BTMU four years ago and assumed
the top post of MUFG two years later, a pattern likely to be
followed for Hirano. In the news conference, Nagayasu said he
did not have a specific timeframe to pass the baton at MUFG to
Hirano.
Under Nagayasu, MUFG bought out UnionBanCal Corp, a holding
company of California-based UnionBank, in 2008 and spent $9
billion to buy a 21 percent stake in Morgan Stanley at the
height of the financial crisis.
'NO' TO CHAUFFEURED CARS
Hirano, 60, joined Mitsubishi Bank in 1974. His unassuming
nature is part of folklore at MUFG -- Hirano refuses to commute
to work by the company's chauffeured car, preferring instead the
jam-packed Tokyo subway trains.
He is seen as even more internationally minded
than his predecessor and speaks fluent English. Different from
Nagayasu, who had no overseas experience as a banker, Hirano
spent a total 13 years abroad in his career with the bank,
including a year as a trainee at Morgan Stanley as a young
banker.
Hirano is taking over BTMU as Japan's major banks continue
to see weak lending demand at home with corporate clients
skittish about spending amid a fragile domestic economy.
Japanese banks have so far escaped the brunt of the region's
turmoil as they are not heavily exposed to European sovereign
debt, but any slowdown in the global macroeconomy would
inevitably hit their operations.
Closer to home, MUFG is still struggling to produce
substantial results from its two investment banking and
brokerage joint ventures in Japan with Morgan Stanley.
Like their rivals, the joint ventures have been suffering
from weak activities by clients, many of whom see the current
market situation as not good for issuing bonds and shares.
MUFG shares ended up 0.3 percent on Tuesday before the
announcement, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the benchmark
Nikkei average.