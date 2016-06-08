* Move comes as banks reduce JGB holdings
analyst
* Rival SMFG's core unit says it not considering such a move
* Mizuho says nothing has been decided on primary dealer
status
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 8 The core bank unit of Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group said it may withdraw as a primary
dealer for Japanese government bonds - the clearest sign yet
that the nation's lenders are shifting away from the market due
to the central bank's negative interest rate policy.
The unit, one of 22 primary dealers, is expected to give up
its status in July, added a source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
The move is not expected to have an immediate impact on the
JGB market as the central bank is aggressively buying the bonds
as part of its monetary policy, but some market watchers said
the long-term implications for demand were worrying.
"We might face a big risk when the BOJ no longer buys JGBs
as much and when there are fewer financial institutions
participating in the bond market," Hidenori Suezawa, financial
market and fiscal analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.
He added that other financial institutions, especially
foreign firms, could follow suit.
Japanese banks have drastically reduced their JGB holdings
since Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda embarked on bold
monetary stimulus measures in 2013. The adoption of a negative
interest rate in February has pushed yields on most JGBs below
zero, further lessening the rationale for lenders to buy the
sovereign bonds.
"We are not sure about the wisdom of keeping our primary
dealer status when we are reducing JGB holdings," added a senior
official at the core banking unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU).
Sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media. A MUFG spokesman confirmed
that the banking unit was considering the move but declined to
comment further.
In exchange for exclusive access to meetings with Ministry
of Finance officials, primary dealers have to bid for at least 4
percent of JGBs at every auction.
MUFG has two brokerage units which are also primary dealers.
They plan to retain their status, a separate source at MUFG
said.
MUFG held 28 trillion yen ($260 billion ) of JGBs at the end
of March this year, down from nearly 50 trillion yen three years
ago.
Rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said that its
core bank was not considering giving up its primary dealer
status while a spokeswoman for Mizuho Financial Group
said nothing has been decided.
Primary dealers are a group of select financial institutions
in a scheme designed to ensure the stability and liquidity of
the JGB market. The Japanese government raises about 150
trillion yen annually by issuing bonds to private-sector
investors.
($1 = 106.9300 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Leika
Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)