* Decision to quit was part of group organisational changes
- exec
* Idea was floated before BOJ's negative interest rate
decision
* JGBs are very important asset, MUFG's stance has not
changed
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, July 13 The Japanese central bank's
negative interest rate policy was not the reason for Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) quitting as a primary dealer
for Japanese government bonds (JGBs), a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
Kazuto Uchida, MUFG senior executive in charge of market
operations, told reporters the decision by its bank unit, Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, to quit as JGB primary dealer was part
of group organisational changes and the idea was floated before
the Bank of Japan's decision to introduce negative interest
rates earlier this year.
Under the changes, MUFG's brokerage unit, which will remain
as JGB primary dealer, will solely handle JGBs and other
interest rate-related products and the banking unit will trade
currency products.
"For (the banking unit), JGBs are a very important asset and
our stance to hold enough JGBs has not changed," Uchida said.
MUFG and other Japanese banks had been major buyers of JGBs
before the BOJ launched a massive bond-buying programme three
years ago. The central bank's introduction of negative interest
rates in February has pushed down yields on many JGBs below
zero, meaning investors will incur losses if they keep them to
maturity.
The decision by MUFG's banking unit to leave the exclusive
club of JGB underwriters has been widely seen as a protest
against the central bank's policy.
Uchida said MUFG's commitment to the JGB market would not
change, but added the banking unit would buy JGBs only as needed
for collateral and regulatory purposes as long as they carried
negative yields.
