Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial
Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
Gebuhrer, who joins MUFG Securities EMEA as an executive
director, will be based in London and report to Anthony Barklam,
head of DCM.
Prior to joining MUFG, Gebuhrer worked at Royal Bank of
Scotland as head of financial institutions DCM origination, with
primary responsibility for French, Belgian and Luxembourg
banking and insurance groups.
